CD Calahorra B and Casalarreina do not find the goal and split the points (0-0)

03/28/2021 at 9:31 PM CEST

The CD Calahorra B and the Casalarreina they tied at zero during their last match in the First Phase of the Third Division. The CD Calahorra B He approached the match with optimism after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Yagüe away from home (0-2) and the other in front of Atlético River Ebro in his stadium (3-0) and at the moment he had a streak of three consecutive victories. Regarding the visiting team, the Casalarreina reaped a two-way tie against the Naxara, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. After the game, the locals were in fourth place in the standings, while the Casalarreina he was in sixth position at the end of the game.

During the first half of the game none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the score did not move from the initial 0-0.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second period and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-0.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Calahorra B who entered the game were Brown, Youmeni, Grifell, Marko and Lorente replacing Patrice Sousia, Saenz, Maiso, Martin Salvador and Espinar, while changes in the Casalarreina They were Left and Red, who entered to replace Celso garcia and Asier.

The referee sanctioned ten players with a yellow card, four for the locals and six for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to Saenz, Bonilla, Youmeni and Stop and by visitors to Pitilla, Chacho, Asier, Daniel Encinas, Estefano Puelles and Arbaize.

After finishing the competition with this tie, the Casalarreina it was located in sixth place in the classification table with 27 points, instead of access to the Second qualifying phase to the Final Phase for Second Division RFEF. On the other hand, the CD Calahorra B With this point achieved, it was placed in fourth place with 35 points, occupying a place of access to the Second qualifying phase to the Final Phase for Second Division RFEF, after the match.

Data sheetCD Calahorra B:Sanz, Martín Salvador (Marko, min.83), Jesús, Parada, Sito Castro, Bonilla, Aitor Agirre, Maiso (Grifell, min.72), Espinar (Lorente, min.83), Saenz (Youmeni, min.56) and Patrice Sousia (Moreno, min.56)Casalarreina:Daniel Encinas, Porri, Diego, Chacho, Pablo Beraza, Unai, Pitilla, Asier (Red, min.84), Estefano Puelles, Celso Garcia (Left, min.65) and De La ParteStadium:–Goals:0-0