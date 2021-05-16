CD Bullense beat Mazarrón FC 0-1

05/16/2021 at 4:14 PM CEST

The Mazarron and the Bullense They ended their participation in the Second Phase of the Third Division with a score of 0-1 and a victory for the Bullas team. The Mazarron FC wanted to improve their situation in the tournament after suffering a 4-1 loss in the previous match against UCAM B, accumulating a total of three consecutive defeats in the competition. For his part, the CD Bullense did not pass the tables with a score of 1-1 before The Union. With this good result, the set of Bullas is fifth, while the Mazarron he is sixth at the end of the game.

The first part of the match started in an excellent way for the visiting team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Vine in minute 28. With this 0-1 ended the first part of the game.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended with a score of 0-1.

With this result, the Mazarron he gets 29 points and the Bullense it goes up to 35 points.

Data sheetMazarrón FC:Emilio, Simpara, David Vera, Edu Serrano, Juan Durán, Oliver, Matallana, Diego, Salva Ballesta, Vera and OsterwalderCD Bullense:Zapata, Parra, Gimeno, Jimenez, Martinez, Zafra, Sánchez, Monas, Molina, Alcaraz and GilStadium:–Goals:Parra (0-1, min. 28)