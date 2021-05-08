CD Atlético Paso receives Las Palmas C

05/08/2021 at 12:35 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 12:30, they will measure the Athletic Paso Y The palms in the second day of the Second Phase of the Third Division.

Regarding the visiting team, Las Palmas C he was defeated 1-3 in the last game he played against the Delivery courier, so that a triumph over the CD Atlético Paso it would help him improve his record in the championship.

Previously there have been other confrontations between both rivals and the results are of a tie in favor of the CD Atlético Paso. The last time they faced the Athletic Paso Y The palms In this competition it was in October 2019 and the match ended with a 2-2 draw.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by three points in favor of the CD Atlético Paso. The locals, before this game, are in fifth place with 33 points in the standings. For their part, the visitors have 30 points and occupy the sixth position in the tournament.