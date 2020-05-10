The fearsome enemy that has forced billions of people to hide in their homes is a tiny ball of about 70 millionths of a millimeter. The new coronavirus, called SARS-CoV-2 by scientists, is as small compared to a human being as a chicken compared to the entire planet Earth. That is the great adversary of humanity. The virus is just a very brief message written with combinations of the same four letters. Each of them is the initial of a chemical compound with different amounts of carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen and oxygen. With these four letters (a, u, g, c) is written the text that has killed more than 275,000 people since its existence was detected just over four months ago.

This genetic material that some viruses inherit from others, called RNA, works as an instruction book to make the proteins that make up SARS-CoV-2.

The genetic code for the new coronavirus is about 30,000 letters long, with enough instructions to penetrate a cell, hijack its machinery, and make thousands of copies of itself.

The entire genetic code for SARS-CoV-2 would fit on four pages of EL PAÍS.

About 4,000 letters of that text contain the guidelines for the human cell to make the virus’ main weapon: its spike protein, the key with which new viruses will open more and more cells.

The coronavirus spike is like a two-part key. The first one binds to the lock: the ACE2 receptor on the human cell.

The second part of the key deals with the fusion of the virus membrane and the cell membrane.

The great novelty of SARS-CoV-2 compared to other coronaviruses is the appearance of 12 extra letters inserted in its genetic code. Experts point to this very short sequence as the main culprit for its contagiousness and virulence.

An amazing virus

SARS-CoV-2 is unusual. Respiratory viruses commonly infect either the throat or the lungs. Those that are concentrated in the throat cause milder symptoms, but are very easily spread. Viruses that enter the lungs cause more serious illnesses, but are much less infectious. SARS-CoV-2 is both highly contagious and potentially very virulent.

Seasonal influenza virus multiplies in the throat and is spread very easily through respiratory drops.

Tracks

respiratory

superiors

Totally infected

1,000 million a year

The severe acute respiratory syndrome virus (SARS-CoV-1), which emerged in 2002, causes fatal pneumonia but is not very contagious.

Bronchi,

bronchioles

and alveoli

Totally infected

8,000

in 6 months

The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus multiplies in the throat a thousand times more than SARS-CoV-1 and can cause lethal pneumonia and affect other organs.

Confirmed cases

3.8 million

(in 6 months)

* Confirmed cases

as of May 8, 2020.

Demogorgon’s head

Under the microscope, the new coronavirus looks like a puzzle mace, the spiked metal ball used as a weapon during the Middle Ages. But zooming in on one of these virus spikes makes the image even creepier. In the laboratory of the American biochemist Greg Bowman, this protuberant protein is referred to as “the Demogorgon”, the monster from the Stranger Things series: a creature with a humanoid body and a head like a carnivorous plant that devours its prey.

Space for

the ACE2 receiver

Simulation of the University of

Virus spicule washington

Head of the

Demogorgon

‘Stranger Things’

Space for

the ACE2 receiver

Simulation of the University of

Virus spicule washington

Head of the

Demogorgon

‘Stranger Things’

Space for

the ACE2 receiver

Representation

schematic

spicule

Simulation of the University of

Virus spicule washington

Demogorgon’s Head

‘Stranger Things’

Space for

the ACE2 receiver

Representation

schematic

spicule

Simulation of the University of

Virus spicule washington

Demogorgon’s Head

‘Stranger Things’

Bowman runs Folding @ home, a project that uses the power of the computers of a million volunteers to recreate the behavior of the virus spike. “The ferocious Demogorgon opens its jaws to catch its prey,” Bowman, a professor at the University of Washington, describes dramatically. The Demogorgon’s prey is the ACE2 receptor, the human cell lock that already used the SARS virus much more inefficiently in 2002. The key to the new coronavirus binds to this lock with an affinity up to 20 times greater than the virus. SARS. But there is another factor that seems even more decisive to explain why that SARS-CoV-1, brother of the current one, killed less than 800 people and the SARS-CoV-2 has already killed more than 275,000: furin.

Preactivation for invasion

The coronavirus uses its spicule like a two-part key.

one

The first part of the key binds to the ACE2 receptor of the human cell, but this binding is not enough to achieve invasion.

2

The second part of the key is responsible for the fusion of the virus membrane and that of the cell.

Viruses need to cut their protein from the spike to activate it and start the attack. The SARS of 2002, brother of the current one, took advantage of two scissors present only in some cells, the TMPRSS2 enzymes and the cathepsins.

Binding of the virus to

ACE2 receiver

Cut of the spicule

and union with the cell

The virus releases its genetic RNA code into the cell and begins to make copies of itself

It does this by tricking the cell, which creates the virus’s proteins. Its parts are assembled and once duplicated it is ready to infect other cells.

The 12 extra letters of the virus create a cut point in the protein of the spicule by another scissor, furin, an enzyme present in almost all human cells, which explains its high transmissibility and virulence.

Furin makes a first cut of the spike of the new viruses, which already leave the human cell pre-activated for a new invasion.

Virus

pre-activated

by furin

This first cut allows the spike to initiate fusion of the infected cell with another healthy cell, allowing the virus to pass from one to the other without exposing itself to antibodies from outside …

and continue the infection and multiplication process.

“We believe that this insertion [de las 12 letras] it allows the virus to enter a greater variety of cells. This, probably, favors the spread of the virus in infected patients and, therefore, is probably key to the development of the disease ”, points out the French virologist Etienne Decroly, from the University of Aix-Marseille.

Decroly raised the alarm on February 10, when the epidemic was still viewed by many as an exotic problem in the distant city of Wuhan. By then only one person had died outside of China. But the spike of the new virus, Decroly noted, had something that made it different from the spicules of other similar coronaviruses. That furin cut point could make her a deadly weapon. “It is one of the reasons that SARS-CoV-2 is so transmissible,” agrees Fang Li, a virologist at the University of Minnesota who has just published in the scientific journal PNAS the “surprising strategies” of the virus to enter human cells bypassing the immune system.

Virologist Robert Garry has been studying the proteins of emerging viruses for more than three decades. Hurricane Katrina devastated her Tulane University laboratory in New Orleans in 2005, where she was guarding samples of some of the first confirmed cases of the AIDS virus. Now investigate the tricks of the new coronavirus. “The acquisition [por mutaciones naturales] a furin cut-off point in low pathogenic avian influenza viruses is precisely what makes them highly pathogenic viruses, ”says Garry, who wants to confirm his suspicions in animal studies.

Stefan Pöhlmann’s team investigates the virus at the German Primate Center, a scientific facility with more than 1,200 monkeys in the city of Göttingen. “Our data indicates that SARS-CoV-2 requires the furin cut-off point in order to efficiently enter human lung cells,” says Pöhlmann, who has currently only published results obtained in cell cultures in the laboratory. The German researcher, tanned with lethal viruses such as Ebola, believes that the involvement of furin also allows the virus to invade cells of the digestive system and kidneys, not only those of the respiratory system. Ebola itself, the dengue virus and the AIDS virus also use furin in their assaults on human cells. “Furin is in all cell types,” stresses the virologist Margarita del Val, from the CSIC.

Furin has been known only since 1990, but it has a fundamental role in the human body. Its snips activate the precursors of many of the proteins that carry out the basic tasks for life. It is an essential enzyme for the virus, but also for the person. “Inhibiting furin would generate toxic effects on cells. It could be a target for drugs against covid-19, but it does not seem the most ideal, “reflects the Colombian virologist Javier Jaimes, whose group at Cornell University (USA) is looking for an Achilles heel of the SARS-CoV-2 to attack it with drugs.

Where do these 12 letters come from?

The origin of SARS-CoV-2 is not yet known, but scientists point to several possibilities:

one.

Creation in a laboratory

from various viruses

Artificially modified RNA

The possibility of someone introducing all of these changes into a laboratory is unlikely, but not impossible.

2.

Natural recombinations

from different viruses

3.

Random mutations

of the virus itself.

These last two processes could occur in two ways.

to.

A bat virus naturally evolved in an animal host and jumped into humans with all twelve letters.

SARS jumped to humans via civets and MERS via dromedaries

One hypothesis is that SARS-CoV-2 would jump through the pangolin

b.

The virus leaped from animals to people and acquired all twelve letters within the human population.

Evolves into

the population

human.

Analysis of the genetic codes of the most similar coronaviruses shows that only SARS-CoV-2 has the 12 letters that allow its spicule to be activated by furin, facilitating the invasion of various types of cells.

Genetic code letters

Here are the twelve letters

they make the new

coronavirus be unique

US President Donald Trump has credited the theory that the virus has escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, located some 14 kilometers from the live animal market identified as a possible source of the pandemic. In advanced laboratories around the world, including the one in Wuhan, so-called gain-of-function experiments are carried out: generating mutations in viruses to make them more contagious, more harmful and more resistant to treatment. The goal of these frankenstein is to accelerate vaccines and medications to anticipate the next pandemics. It is not delusional to think of a leak, but there is no evidence that it has occurred.

The American virologist Jack Nunberg carried out one of these controversial experiments in 2006. He took the SARS-CoV-1 virus and inserted precisely a furin cut point. However, today he believes that SARS-CoV-2 is the result of natural processes. The new coronavirus, he argues, has multiple changes in its genome compared to the rest of the known coronaviruses, not just the 12 letters. The closest virus is bat RaTG13 and it only shares 96% of its genetic code with the current SARS-CoV-2. The two were estimated to have diverged from a common ancestor some 52 years ago. In evolutionary terms, this is looking like “more or less like a person and a pig,” in the words of geneticist Rasmus Nielsen of the University of California, Berkeley.

The possibility that someone would introduce all of these changes into a laboratory is “far-fetched, but not impossible,” says Nunberg, now director of the Montana Center for Biotechnology. Unfortunately, although I do not trust China’s transparency, I trust even less the conspiracy theorists, including my esteemed president. I don’t think anyone knows enough to purposely design a new virus that is so successful, ”he says. Viruses, remember, are mutating all the time. And a single infected living being can have up to a trillion infectious viral particles from a certain virus in its body. “Never underestimate the ability of a virus to adapt. It is like the thousand monkeys with typewriters that can randomly write a Shakespeare play. These things happen ”, ditch Nunberg.

Sources: Stefan Pöhlmann (German Primate Center), Margarita del Val (CSIC), Javier Jaimes (Cornell University), Etienne Decroly (University of Aix-Marseille), Fang Li (University of Minnesota), Greg Bowman (University of Washington)

.