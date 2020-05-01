The main trade union organizations have celebrated thisLabor Daywithout protesters on the streets due to the health crisis caused by thecoronavirus, but with thousands of messages on social networks.

At midmorning, there were more than 75,000 tweets that were collected underthe hashtag # 1deMayo, which is still the number one trend in Spain on Twitter. During the reading of the manifesto, both union leaders have stated that “they will never forget the situation experienced by the country’s public services, withcollapses in hospitals,with the inability to put enough elements at the service of people to heal or with the situation ofnursing homes“

Furthermore, unions such as CCOO and UGT have expressed their appreciation toall the people who have worked during this crisisin health services, but also in shops, in the agri-food industry, in funeral services, supplies, telephony, logistics or transport.

They have also remarked that union organizations have struggled to weavea network of rights and protection during this crisis to prevent workers from paying the most important consequences, and they have valued that, in part, “they have succeeded”.

However, unions such as CCOO and UGT have asked the Government to complete the protection network and to work on a change in the production model more oriented to the industry, allowingface the new reality that Spain has to live “the sooner the better”.

Therefore, its general secretaries,Unai Sordo and Pepe Álvarez,they have asked for commitments so thatcontinue to invest in employment.For the unions, it is important that the country, in this new stage, be able to see what are the fundamental elements to build a different productive system.

State Pact to save jobs

Furthermore, trade union organizations have made clear the need fora state pact for reconstructionto save jobs and businesses and to boost the country’s economic recovery.

From his point of view, this plan for economic revivalrequires “considerable” public investment, with European support,and of a “common position before Europe to safeguard the Spanish economy and public debt”.

The one of this Friday supposesthe 130 edition of this labor festival in Spainand it was the first in which there has not been a demonstration to the use crossing the streets of Spain.

The day of claim cwill end with a concert, which will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will culminate with applause for the restrooms. The concert, which can be followed on the CCOO and UGT networks and websites, will feature artists such asRozalen, Marwan or Butterfly Effect, among others.

Keep ERTE in de-escalation

Likewise, the CCOO and UGT general secretaries have considered thatthe macroeconomic forecasts announced this Friday by the GovernmentThey can be improved depending on the measures taken during the return to the activity, among them,maintaining the conditions of the ERTE.

Both have commented that the forecasts for a drop in GDP of 9.2% and an increase in the unemployment rate to 19% announced by the Government for this year “are unprecedented”, butthey are “within what could be expected” and “in line with those of other European countries”.

However, the UGT general secretary has asked the government to “remedy that 19% unemployment, if possible, is not consumed” andhas claimed public resourcesand “an investment force of the states of the European Union (EU)” that allow this situation to last as little as possible.

In the same sense, Sordo has asked for a European investment plan and an unlimited public debt purchase program from theEuropean central bank(BCE), for which he agreed with Álvarez on the need for European unions to take part in the negotiations.

Teleworking, “a bargain for companies”

On the other hand, both Sordo and Álvarez have highlighted how necessary it is to regulate teleworking, because as it stands “it is a bargain for companies”.

From his point of view, the European directive must be applied, but above all,create a law in Spain that regulates teleworkingin such a way that the digital disconnection is a reality, that the schedules are fulfilled and that it can be verified that this is so.

Álvarez considers that teleworking shouldbe included in the collective agreements. However, he believes that it is a positive element regardingavoid commuting at rush hourand also from the point of view of the environment, but workers’ rights must be maintained.

For his part, Sordo pointed out that telework already existed, only that it had not been promoted, because “there are many companies that operate due to inertia and do not take steps forward, because in Spain there area deeply rooted culture of presenteeism “.

Other claims

Apart from CCOO and UGT,CSIFfaces this May Day claimingthe recognition of Covid-19 as an occupational disease, as recommended by the World Health Organization, and demanding responsibilities with measures to demand compensation from professionals for the spread of coronavirus for lack of adequate protection.

With the motto ‘The value of your work’,USEwill vindicate the role of jobs that “previously seemed hidden or insignificant” associo-sanitary, cleaning or transportat the same time that it will demand “other policies” so as not to fall into old mistakes and build a stronger, more humane, prosperous and sustainable society.

CGTwill carry out a protest act that will be broadcast on their television channel, ending with a concert, in which they will call to combat social inequalities andrecover quality, universal and free public services, as well as privatized companies and means of production.

Also in online format,CNTIt will carry out a virtual meeting in which various groups and social and workers’ organizations will participate “who face the great socioeconomic difficulties that this health crisis is causing”.

.