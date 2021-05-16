CCEP, Banco Sabadell, Ercros and Liberbank

Related news

The selective spanish it managed to get far away from the 9,000 points thanks to the good performance of the electricity sector.

This leaves us an optimal scenario to attack the 9,000 points again to qualify for a closing in weekly format above them although the really important level is at 9,050 points.

However, whatever happens we always have a set of values ​​that are doing formidably well and several of them are worth being in. my control panel. They are in a very important technical moment in addition to having many investors attentive to them.

1) CCEP: Brand new annual highs when closing above 48 euros and now we are looking for confirmation with the weekly closing to be able to trust the next target at 50.58 euros.

2) Banco Sabadell: It is difficult for him to continue rising in value, but as long as he does not lose the 0.62 euros we can continue in value waiting to see if there is strength to reach 0.76 euros.

3) Ercros: The value continues to climb positions with the target set at the next resistance that is at 3.54 euros. You just have to watch that a profit collection does not arrive that makes you lose the 3.20 euros.

4) Liberbank: As long as it does not lose the 0.315 euros, we can continue within the value waiting to see higher prices such as those of the next resistance at 0.3435 euros.

Evolution of the values ​​under follow-up Eduardo Bolinches