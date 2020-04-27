The business body proposed to design a plan of concrete recommendations to deal with the health emergency.

The Business Coordinating Council (CCE) announced the integration of 11 work tables to analyze, develop proposals and articulate recommendations to deal with Covid-19 prioritizing health care and economic activity.

Through a public positioning, the business body invited all sectors of society, including workers, employers, rural producers, academics, civil society and public servants, to a “National Conference for Economic Recovery”.

The foregoing, with the aim of together design a plan of concrete recommendations that allow to face the sanitary emergency by Covid-19.

Through the working groups, ten objectives such as health care, job protection and sources of income will be analyzed, the revival of the economy As soon as possible, minimize costs for a gradual recovery and stimulate growth in the economy.

In addition to an analysis the Mexican economy and countercyclical public policies required, international cooperation, trade diversification, mechanisms to avoid increasing permanent indebtedness and a long-term vision of the economy.

The CCE called leave the differences behind and face the pandemic together.

The call, he said, is to protect Mexicans from the pandemic and minimize the economic consequences that the health emergency has caused.

“Our initiative it is an agreement and a mechanism of union to support all of Mexico to overcome their problems. We have only one higher objective: that Mexico and Mexicans do well and that any enemy confront them with the solidarity and brotherhood that characterize our people, ”he said.

It’s time to unity, collaboration and responsibilityhe added.