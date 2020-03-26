Carlos Salazar, president of the Council, assured that the businessmen do not ask for the forgiveness or reduction of taxes or any special concession, but for actions to benefit the most vulnerable.

The Business Coordinating Council (CCE) warned that the loss of jobs in the country will be inevitable Given the economic impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, for which reason subsistence wages of between 3,500 and 5,000 pesos.

Carlos Salazar, president of the organization, explained that this support would be paid by the State and companies.

“We ask the authority to define whether it should be 5,000 pesos, 3,000 pesos, or how many times the minimum wage, but that it be depending on the resources that the State has to face this contingency ”, he said during a video conference with other members of the private sector.

With this proposal, he added, seeks to prevent unemployment, as it has been applied in other parts of the world.

“If a company, for whatever reason, is in the dilemma of firing any employee, who can send him home, but secure at least your subsistence wage and may receive an amount from the company and another amount from the State, “he explained.

Salazar assured that employers do not ask for tax forgiveness or reduction or any special concession, but actions that benefit the economy to protect the most vulnerable such as micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and their jobs.

He assured that large companies are going to survive the Covid-19 contingency, but what worries them are MSMEs.

In this sense, he commented that in addition to subsistence wages, they proposed a series of measures to support small businesses both in the contingency and in the recovery stage, which they hope will not exceed 60 or 90 days.

The business leader commented that there has been talk of applying accelerated depreciation, as when it happened in the case of earthquakes, but “in none of these points was tax forgiveness or the current tax structure modified; We ask for deadlines and guidance because the offices of the Tax Administration Service (SAT) are closed. ”

In that sense, he questioned the SAT about whether there will be a extension to file the annual return, because in these moments everything is saturated.

He also regretted that after 11 days of having presented the Decalogue and despite the fact that the losses are already appreciated, the government has not given any response.

The president of the CCE said that to this is added the cancellation of the Constellation Brands brewery in Mexicali, Baja California, after a survey that cannot be considered a public consultation, because it is contrary to the rule of law and questions the viability of investment in Mexico.

Nevertheless, ruled out that there is a break with the government. “We have not broken with authority, we will never break with authority, we do have firmness with our arguments, we want Mexico to do well.”