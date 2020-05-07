The business body stated that there must be a system that offers growth and possibilities to get out of this crisis.

The Business Coordinating Council (CCE) proposed as a result of its great National Agreement the creation of a National Council for Economic Recovery, where all sectors participate, so that “no one is left behind”.

When presenting the Great National Agreement, which arises from the report of 11 tables, 265 panelists, 135 thousand people participated, including 68 proposals to face the crisis by Covid-19, the president of the CCE, Carlos Salazar LomelínHe pointed out that this exercise reflects collaboration to get out of this crisis and the only way is to do it together.

“We have one common enemy that is the health crisis and the economic consequences that the crisis has left us, we have to be united, strengthened and draw our solidarity to face the problem. “

He stressed that “we will never disagree on the protection of the most disadvantaged, we will never disagree that the people who have the least in the country receive the primary and priority support of all Mexicans, but we will also always agree that there must be a system that works and gives us growth and possibilities to get out of this crisis“

Salazar Lomelín trusted that the proposals be translated into public policies; “We want to collaborate with our authority, because together we have to get out of the problem“Furthermore, all business organizations want to show solidarity with all Mexicans who are fighting against the disease and with the economic crisis.”

The document said that it has already been presented to the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador and that according to the Office of the Presidency, they will receive them next week to analyze the 68 proposals “one by one”, which they hope will be accepted or promoted to resolve the crisis.

Likewise, he reported, the Congress and public and social organizations, because what is sought “is that no Mexican is left behind, that everyone has an arm to help them, that no one is left without work, that we all return to a better standard of living. We want to work together with our authorities and that is why we have made this effort and collaboration to get the least affected from what we expect. ”

Thus, the CCE and the 12 business organizations that make it up propose to take care of the health of Mexicans, protect sources of income and employment where they highlight “taking care that the liquidity crisis turns into a solvency crisis”, in addition to reactivating the economy as soon as possible, gradually , and stimulate growth.

A very important point, said Carlos Salazar, is the reallocation of the public budget and resort to additional resources, where it is not ruled out that the government uses public debt to maintain social programs and lay the foundations for economic recovery.

This coupled with convening international cooperation, such as the International Monetary Fund with the flexible line of credit or the Inter-American Development Bank, to expand the availability of resources.

It also proposes not to break the national supplier, nor affect global value chains to maintain integration with North America.

The business leader added that much has been criticized for “not seeing how this agreement can be achieved,” but he insisted on his call for the collaboration of all Mexicans to work together, and overcome the health and economic crisis through this agreement that is not only from private initiative, but from all social sectors that “we want Mexico to do well“

