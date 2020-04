Drafting AN / AL

Deputy Dolores Padierna stated that the economic proposal of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) includes a debt proposal for 2 trillion pesos, of which only 100 billion would be for small and medium-sized companies and the rest “for them.” Furthermore, he considers the proposal to reduce or condone social security quota payments unacceptable, since it is now that these resources are required to strengthen the health system.

