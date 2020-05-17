The Business Coordinating Council (CCE) called on the Ministry of the Interior and the Legal Department of the Federal Executive to immediately revoke the “Agreement that issues the Policy of reliability, safety, continuity and quality in the National Electric System “because it could make electricity generation in the country more expensive. Read: US economy will depend on a vaccine: experts

“The measure, which has come into force despite numerous protests and arguments from experts, authorities, diplomatic representations and industry participants, violates the rights of all participants in the national electricity sector.”

“It not only discriminates against renewable energies, it also empowers the authorities to artificially increase the cost of electricity generation in the country and arbitrarily displace any generation project from the private sector,” the CCE, the Executive Council of Global Companies, said in a statement. American Chamber.

The Agreement published on Friday, May 15 in the Official Gazette of the Federation, he pointed out, is a flagrant violation of the Mexican constitutional and legal framework.

In addition to that, through this instrument, the Secretary of Energy usurps powers to illegitimately influence the sector’s rules and the conditions of competition, affirmed the private sector.

He also expressed the need to stop Sener’s campaign of information manipulation.

The CCE anticipated that the private sector (including generators, marketers and energy consumers) will exhaust the legal remedies offered by the Mexican constitutional order, as well as the trade agreements and international instruments in force, to safeguard the integrity of the Rule of Law in Mexico and defend the Mexican energy sector as the country’s development engine.

He said that this action by the authority is in addition to the regulatory deterioration operation of the electricity sector that Sener has implemented since 2019.

“This represents a frontal attack on the legal certainty of investments in Mexico, causing serious consequences for the country, such as the loss of jobs, investor confidence, and damages for electrical projects of all technologies in at least 18 states of the Republic , which represent investments of more than 30 billion dollars, “he said.

