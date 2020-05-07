The CCE will deliver to the Federal Government a series of immediate actions to solve the crisis, to reopen the economy and for inclusive growth

The Business Coordinating Council (CCE) asked this Wednesday to increase the public debt of Mexico in a range of 0.5 percent to 5 percent of GDP to face the crisis of COVID-19, a position that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has opposed.

In the presentation of 10 agreements and 68 ideas collected after 11 working tables, the president of the CCE, Carlos Salazar, recognized that a coincidence is that actions imply a greater public debt and reallocate budget federal.

“We hope that there are, and what we most want, the resources from the public sector, whatever the public policy decision they make, in order to support so many needs,” said Salazar, leader of the main leadership of the private sector.

Mexico faces the maximum phase of COVID-19 infections this week, which accumulates 26,025 confirmed cases and 2,597 deaths.

At the same time, mexican economy fell 1.6 percent in the first quarter, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), with forecasts of a annual contraction greater than 6 percent of organisms such as world Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Last week, BBVA recommended a fiscal package that represents 6 percent of GDP, arguing that, without measures, debt in any case would reach a proportion of 54.2 percent of GDP this year, almost 10 percentage points more than 44.7 percent. current cent.

But in his press conference on Wednesday, President López Obrador insisted on the austerity of your Government as the main response to the crisis.

“In order not to get into debt because, it is easy to explain, if we get into debt we have to pay more interest on the debt and more and more, and the amount of the budget that goes to the people is reduced,” he argued.

This is another of the disagreements that the president has had with the private sector in the way of addressing the coronavirus crisis.

The cameras grouped in the CCE They held virtual working groups last week in which 263 panelists and more than 135 thousand attendees participated.

The proposals, which will be delivered to the Federal Government and Congress, are summarized in immediate actions to solve the crisis, actions to reopen the economy, and medium and long-term actions include inclusive growth.

“I hope that our government is sensitive to the fact that we are at a single table, unions, businessmen and civil society, because if not, we will not get out of this crisis, which is the worst of our generation,” said Bosco de la Vega, president. of the National Agricultural Council (CNA).

They ask for reactivation

When considering the approval of production chains With the United States and Canada, the industrialists reported that they are in dialogue with the Mexican Ministry of Economy (SE) and the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (STPS) for the opening of the sector.

One of the main actions for the reactivation is to take advantage of the new trade agreement of Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC), which takes effect on July 1.

Still, employers ruled out an exact date recognizing that the priority is health.

“We are no longer just talking about essentials, we are really thinking about reopening regionally,” said Francisco Cervantes, president of the Confederation of Industrial Chambers (Concamin).

