“At no time was a reduction in taxes, rescue of companies, or repeal of fiscal responsibilities requested,” Salazar Lomelín said.

Carlos Salazar, president of the Business Coordinating Council, accused that the AMLO government has turned a deaf ear to its proposals presented since last month, to face the effects of the crisis caused worldwide by the Covid-19.

“It is impossible to want to solve this problem by increasing, as we were told on Sunday, only public investment. It is impossible to temper the problem of employment and these dramas to which I referred to humans, believing that without private investment, that we are the ones that generate the jobs, 2 million jobs can be built in our country, as we were told, in nine months , it is totally unrealistic, there is no realism ”, he warned.

“What we began to see is heartbreaking, the press of my city, Monterrey, read, and it is heartbreaking to see the human dramas that this crisis is beginning to provoke and that We have not been able to make ourselves heard by our authorities of the type of problems that we have presented, ”he complained in a videoconference.

“We have tried to support that beauty salon, that stationery store, that dry cleaner, all the people who make a living daily … and that in some way we have been totally unheard … the poor results that we have obtained, not only us, but all those who have closer to trying to anticipate the economic crisis that is undoubtedly beginning to be seen at that tip of the iceberg, in the human dramas that the media are beginning to report today. ”

“Measures to face the economic contingency Covid-19”, was the document with 10 actions, which was presented to President AMLO 4 weeks ago.

“That decalogue had no answer”, lament.

At, “At no time was a reduction in taxes, rescue of companies, or repeal of fiscal responsibilities requested. ”

“The private sector has never asked for salvage, we have never asked, as was said last Sunday,‘ to socialize the losses and privatize the profits ’that speech can no longer be heard,” he added.

In his opening statement, he argued that “There is no doubt that the world is facing the most important crisis of this century. At no time in history, everything, everyone had stopped for the same cause.

Read: AMLO government has closed the door for us: CCE

“All value chains have disintegrated, all countries have enormous concerns, in all of them their governments have acted in a responsible manner,” he added.

“And in our homeland, in our sky, in our Mexico, we are greatly concerned about what we have tried to do and have not achieved and so in the end as a society we are going to have to organize between each of us “, stressed.

“We have repeated to exhaustion that Mexico faces an unusual crisis: we come from a year 2019 where the country had no longer grown, where our GDP had been at 0 and this had caused lack of employment, growth and lack of investment,” he recalled.