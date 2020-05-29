May 29, 2020 | 11:43 am

The agreement that the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) approved on Thursday to increase shipping costs is a new step on the road to inhibiting competition, imposing arbitrary barriers and violating the rights of private initiative and consumers, and shows the intention to regain control, discretion and opacity in the electricity market, accused Carlos Salazar, president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE).

Regulators should be a counterweight to make independent decisions. It is incredible that we are getting up with a measure and we still do not know what is its scope and its real impact

Carlos Salazar

The executive highlighted that the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) still produces 54% of the electrical energy in Mexico, and that private participation has been the consequence of a long investment process that has created jobs. In addition, he urged regulators to deal with individual companies in the sector, if they are found to be irregular, and not “punishing all the participants.”

The private ones won each of the amparos that they have promoted against the changes in the electricity market, which Salazar described as a sign of the breakdown of the country’s legal structure.

Roger González, chairman of the CCE’s energy commission, said the measure will affect companies in all sectors that produce 14% of Mexico’s GDP, and that it could increase difficulties for companies that were already suffering from the health emergency.

“We oppose that, at the demand of a competitor in the market, the authorities squander the efficiency of generation and force us to consume more expensive and dirtier energy,” said Francisco Cervantes, president of Concamin.

Salazar also warned that the continuous changes could lead to “infinite shelters” by the affected parties. “It is incredible that all the measures that are being taken in the country end up being judicialized.”

Finally, the President of the Council said that they maintain their interest in meeting with President López Obrador, and clarified that so far none of his partners is planning to leave the country permanently.