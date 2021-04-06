CC OO denounces that the TVE Newscasts are doing “journalism against Pablo Iglesias and United We Can”

The Trade Union Section of Workers’ Commissions (CC OO) in RTVE has denounced an impartial and “manipulated” treatment of the information offered about Podemos and Pablo Iglesias in the ‘Telediarios’ of TVE, which they assure they have a “definite editorial line contrary” to the purple formation and its leader.

As stated in a statement, the “freedom” that he claims was acquired during the term of the former president of Spain, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, -which they claim promised to “de-government” RTVE- “It has been shattered, mainly since the arrival of Enric Hernández as Director of Information and News “.

In the letter, the union denounces the editorial line of the Telediarios, as they consider that “They are developing against the candidacy of Pablo Iglesias for the presidency of the Community of Madrid”.

Specifically, they put the example of this Monday’s newscast and equate it with “the worst moments of information manipulation that the PP imposed in what were the worst years for the freedom of journalism. ”

And it is that, as they reproach, in the News of this April 5, “They did not dedicate a single second to the campaign act” of the candidate of the purple training held in Getafe (Madrid), where they emphasize that Iglesias “committed the investment of 1,000 euros a year, increase the financing of public education with 1,000 million euros a year and stop the dismantling to which it has been subjected the different governments of the Popular Party during the last 25 years. “

And they denounce that, however, Yes that stood out “in both editions”, the results of the last survey of the Sociological Research Center (CIS), which places Iglesias as the politician worst valued by Madrid. For this reason, they appeal to “the reflection” of all after “observing the graph of the distribution of times” of this Monday’s newscast.

In this way, they accuse TVE of violate the principles of “neutrality” and “rigor”. “The TVE Newscasts, with their defined editorial line contrary to United We Can and Pablo Iglesias, favor the interests of the parties of the right and the extreme right,” they sentenced in the letter, pointing to Enric Hernández as “the main responsible”.

Thus, they conclude by offering an analysis of the distribution of the time spent this Monday in the different formations. “The Popular Party (31%) and Vox (24%) are the parties with the greatest presence on the screen, followed by the PSOE (19%), Más Madrid (12%) and Ciudadanos (11%). United We Can (3%) is the party with the least presence, a presence that is limited to pointing out that its candidate, Pablo Iglesias, “has not wanted to comment on the CIS poll,” they conclude, calling for the recovery of “the RTVE Corporation. “,” one of the great windows of society “that” should not lose more prestige “.