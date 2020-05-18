Star Trek Adds New Series: CBS Commissions Story Featuring Pike and Spock

The universe of Star Trek It is infinite, or at least that is deduced when verifying that the stories of the franchise that was launched in 1966 do not stop growing. CBS All Acess just ordered a new series to serve as a spin-off to Star Trek: Discovery.

The new plot will be called Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and will revolve around the adventures of Spock and the captain Pike aboard the USS Enterprise, with which they will launch a new mission exploring other worlds that surround the galaxy.

According to the information published by Variety, Anson Mount like Christopher Pike, Rebbeca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Officer Spock will lead the cast of the series, to which other names will be added as the development of the project progresses.

“Star Trek fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck when they were first introduced in Star Trek: Discovery. This new series will be a perfect match for the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and adventure series. to Star Trek, “he explained Julie McNamara executive vice president of CBS All Access.

Akiva Goldsman and Alex Kutzman They will be in charge of developing the plots.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Tell us your opinion on MSN

Indicates an overall rating for the site: