As Entertainment Weekly reports, CBS All Access has ordered a new television series derived from ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ to be titled,‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’. The series will feature the presence of Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Mr. Spock (Ethan Peck) and Number One (Rebecca Romijn).

The news comes after the initiative of the fans themselves asking for a new series focused on the tro of characters. History will follow the crew in the past decade as Captain Kirk approached the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

“Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck and their iconic characters when they were first introduced in the final season of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’. This project will be a perfect addition to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective. with a series of Star Trek adventures, “said Julie McNamara, executive vice president and chief programming officer for CBS All Access.

For his part, the supervisor of the CBS Star Trek universe, Alex Kurtzman added: “When we said that we had addressed the fan clamor for Pike, Number One and Spock last season, we were serious. These characters have a story within the Star Trek canon, however, many of their stories have yet to be told. With Akiva and Henry at the helm, the Enterprise, its crew and its fans are on an extraordinary journey to new frontiers in the Star Trek universe. “

Akiva Goldsmith write the series based on a story developed by Goldsmith, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, in turn executive producers alongside Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth. We will keep you informed while waiting for more details such as the date of your possible arrival in our country.