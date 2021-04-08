CBP Detains Suspected MS-13 Gang Member With Other Migrants At Border Through San Diego; they return it to El Salvador



MS-13 and Barrio 18 gang members crowded into a prison in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador.

Photo: YURI CORTEZ / AFP / Getty Images

An alleged member of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang in El Salvador was detained this Wednesday by Border Patrol (CBP) officials. when he tried to enter the United States illegally with other migrants.

A Fox News report indicates that the 28-year-old man was identified by agents as a documented member of the MS-13 gang. His name has not been released.

The arrest was made around 12:45 am yesterday when a CBP agent in the San Diego sector was looking for the group of undocumented immigrants in a mountainous area.

The agent spotted half a dozen men near the border fence. Four were from El Salvador, including the alleged MS-13 gang member.

Another of the detainees was of Honduran origin, and the sixth, Mexican.

All were arrested and sent back to their countries.

The arrest of the suspected Mara Salvatrucha member was reported just days after CBP released a press release regarding the arrest of two Yemeni nationals who were on the terrorist watch list earlier this year.

This Thursday, the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Alejandro Mayorkas, will travel to the southern border of the United States to meet with local authorities and non-governmental organizations to address the crisis at the border due to the indiscriminate arrival of migrant families and children. unaccompanied.

The number of immigrants in custody who arrived through the country’s southwestern border surpassed 170,000 last March, the highest number since 2006.

In February, the authorities detained 100,441 migrants who had crossed illegally or considered inadmissible to enter the country, which is almost three times the figure registered in February 2020 (36,687), according to a report today by the Efe news agency.

Although the majority of those who arrive are not criminals or terrorists, they pose a challenge for the immigration authorities, who do not have enough space or human resources to retain them satisfactorily, and they aggravate the humanitarian crisis at the border.