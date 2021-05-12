CBOE Doesn’t Give Up Hope on SEC-Approved Bitcoin ETF

Cboe Global Markets has submitted a proposal to list an exchange-traded fund (ETF) of the leading crypto, Bitcoin. Will this time be the charm?

CBOE bets on a Bitcoin crypto ETF

The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) has submitted a proposal to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to list the Fidelity Investment Bitcoin ETF.

He basically filed Form 19b-4 with which he seeks to list Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin ETF. If approved, the Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust would allow investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin without directly buying or storing the crypto.

It’s worth remembering that once the form is filed, the SEC will have 45 days to respond. After which the SEC will choose to extend or reject the application entirely. However, the SEC actually has 240 days to evaluate the application.

And, although some experts see the approval of a Bitcoin crypto ETF in the United States feasible, the reality is that the SEC remains on the sidelines.

In the past the SEC has rejected multiple crypto proposals for an ETF. In fact, in April, the SEC postponed its decision on VanEck’s Bitcoin ETF application. So, the question that remains is: Will the SEC approve it?

Palantir ventures into the crypto market

Today Palantir, a data analytics company, informed CNBC that it would now be accepting the leading crypto client as a form of payment.

However, the news does not end there. Palantir joins Tesla and MicroStrategy in considering adding Bitcoin to its balance sheet. But, in addition, the company is considering keeping other cryptos on its balance sheet.

Briefly, and for those of you who don’t know, Palantir Technologies was co-founded by PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel. And interestingly, Thiel recently described the crypto leader as a “financial weapon” for China.

Merriam-Webster adds definition for NFT to her dictionary

Merriam-Webster, Inc. is an American company especially known for its dictionaries and announced that it has added the term NFT to its dictionary.

The definition that has been offered for the term crypto is the following: «NFT: abbreviation or noun. Non-fungible token: a unique digital identifier that cannot be copied, substituted, or subdivided, that is registered on a Blockchain, and that is used to certify authenticity and ownership (such as of a specific digital asset and the specific rights related to it) ».

Elon Musk considers accepting crypto meme DOGE as a payment method at Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again stirred Dogecoin fans with another tweet about crypto.

On this occasion, Musk posted on Twitter a poll asking if the crypto community wanted Tesla to accept the crypto meme as a payment method. And, without a doubt, the survey has had an excellent receptivity since 3.6 million people have participated.

In a few lines …

Hungarian lawmakers are reportedly planning to cut taxes on the crypto leader’s earnings by half, possibly by 2022. Kazakhstan authorities plan to improve their regulatory approach to strengthen their position in the global crypto market.

