May 19, 2020 | 8:39 pm

In the United States, the social distancing measures imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic have led to a drop in production, the lowest peak expected is -12.2%, according to estimates from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), which predicts an economic recovery by 2022.

Until the first quarter of the year, real production in the United States fell -1.2% compared to the same period in 2019; the lowest point is expected to be during the second quarter of the year with a -12.2% drop.

“Although the drop in production is sharp, it has been partially mitigated by past investments in information technology (such as computers, software, and communications equipment), which have made it possible for a significant portion of economic activity to continue remotely,” he says. CBO.

Thus, starting from the second period of the year and depending on the behavior of the pandemic and the decrease in social distancing measures, it is expected that the fall in production will be less quarter by quarter during this year.

However, CBO’s provisional economic projections for 2020 and 2021 calculate to recover the production levels prior to the pandemic until 2022. The document considers that in the fourth quarter of 2021 real production will be 1.6% below the fourth quarter of 2019 .

Regarding the Gross Domestic Product of the United States, a contraction of up to 11.2% is also expected in the second quarter of 2020.

Job drop

CBO also considers the loss of employment, which so far amounts to 25 million jobs destroyed, the largest figure since World War II.

The sectors most affected in generating employment are leisure and hospitality, where eight million of the 17 million jobs it generates have been lost.

“In CBO projections, the unemployment rate is 15.8% in the third quarter of this year. After that, the conditions of the labor market gradually stabilize and begin to improve “, highlight the provisional economic projections for 2020 and 2021.

However, they project that during 2021 a high unemployment rate will continue, which will have a negative effect on the job prospects and earnings of the younger generations entering the labor market in that period, the effects “will continue for years” indicate .