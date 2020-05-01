Feldman points out that CBF is “optimistic, but conservative”

The future of the Brazilian football calendar is still uncertain, but the CBF moves behind the scenes to seek solutions that allow a safe return to matches after the stoppage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Walter Feldman, general secretary of the organization, participated in a live with journalists this Thursday and commented on the main expectations of CBF: maintenance of the regulations established for the Brazilian Championship, with matches invading the period of the parties at the end of the year and, possibly invading 2021.

“We still believe in the 38 rounds of the Brazilian Championship, the hosting of the Copa do Brasil and all the states concluded. We will probably enjoy that sacred period of Christmas and New Year, unfortunately we should not have holidays during this period. And it is possible that we will have to use some dates also in 2021 “, said the executive.

Feldman believes that it will be possible to hold all the championships that are part of the Brazilian calendar, including with the closure of the state ones. However, the secretary avoids commenting on a possible return date, highlighting the need to preserve the athletes’ health.

“CBF works with a scenario of great hope and optimism, but conservative. We believe that the training period will take some time and, after that, always in tune with the health authorities, we will restart the state ones, we will start the Copa do Brasil and the Brazilian Championship of series A, B, C and D “, pointed out Feldman.

“We will have adjustments, we have the advantage of not having the Copa America, we do not know what the Libertadores and the South American will be like. It is possible that there will be difficulties, since it covers ten countries, but ours can go more smoothly and we will be able to define a date, which is not 17 or 27. As the president jokes, it could be 37 … We do not want to signal any restart, we will do it only when possible, when we have practiced the training rehearsals “, he concluded.

This Thursday, Feldman also detailed the security protocol established by CBF for the resumption of training, which was approved by the health authorities. However, the secretary stressed that it would be “unwise” to think of a date for the return of competitions.

