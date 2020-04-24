The experience in football gives Romário the certainty that the clubs will have to follow a tortuous path to overcome the impacts caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus. In his eyes, the “financial bailout” given by the CBF should only be the starting point for the teams to know how to present the expected power of reaction in their management.

– The solution is not just to provide resources, but to encourage and develop new management parameters for the clubs – said the former player, in an email interview to THROW!.

Senator for PODE-RJ, Baixinho believes that the highest entity of Brazilian football has an “important role in this resumption”, calls for management modernization and, in particular, greater union between the top hats.

LANCE !: What are the ways for Brazilian clubs to reorganize themselves in the face of difficult times of the new coronavirus pandemic?



Romario: The pandemic affects everyone, without exception, but it will bring more problems to those who already had their accounts unstructured. It will become more evident the need for a reformulation in the management of several of these clubs and a definitive professionalization. It is no longer possible for budgets of R $ 300 or 400 million to be managed by amateurs, which neither give exclusive dedication to the club. It is also increasingly important for clubs to unite around their interests and Brazilian football as a whole, and to stop each one from acting selfishly. Unlike the field, outside of it, it is not enough to have just one winner. Success is joint.

L !: You highlighted CBF’s recent stance in suspending registration fees and transferring players indefinitely to lower investment clubs. What other paths can the organization follow to give greater support to these clubs?



CBF has an important role in this recovery process. As the top manager of the sport, she has the structure and cash to help the football system in this moment of serious crisis, as she has been doing. President (Rogério) Caboclo has been sensitive to this. But giving money is not enough. You have to charge for its correct application, otherwise it will be that story of the tap and the drain. We learned this week that the Audax team, which is part of the A1 series of the women’s Brazilian Championship, received R $ 120 thousand in aid and did not pay their athletes. This is absurd!

L !: Some Serie A and B clubs also had financial problems before the pandemic. Do you believe that they should receive financial support from CBF in what way? Do you believe that the associations will be able to rise and settle their debts in the future?



Clubs definitely need to get up and set up on their own. It is clear that, in a moment of serious crisis such as the one we are experiencing, some financial aid actions are necessary, especially for the small ones. I have already spoken about it, including. It is like the patient who goes to the hospital and needs an injection to fight an illness. Then, come home with the medical recommendation to change some lifestyle habits, or you will get sick again. The clubs (not all, but a good part of them) are these patients who continue to drink a lot, smoke, without physical exercise and who, when the disease gets worse, will soon ask for help. In this sense, CBF has to lead a process of change in this collective and individual club management environment.

L !: In addition to a more incisive CBF presence, do you believe that it is time for the State to intervene in some way to “help” Brazilian football?



In terms of resources, no. Public money has other priorities, such as health, education, public security. The numerous refinancing of tax debts has shown that they are not enough, and end up “addicting” clubs. But I think, yes, that we can contribute with some improvements in the legislation so that we create a structured and sanitary environment for football, which today still lives on a few clubs with competent and transparent management, but most of which have not yet been modernized and professionalized .

L !: What do you think of the projects of the club-company and the Sociedade Anónima do Futebol (SAF)?

I think it is extremely important to debate and discuss this topic in Parliament, together with the whole society and the football players involved. As I mentioned, we need to create a favorable management environment within football. I don’t think it has a magic and universal formula. We have been studying models from different countries to search for ours, according to our characteristics. Both the project that came from the Chamber of Deputies, Pedro Paulo, and that of Senator Rodrigo Pacheco have their merits. We have to seek an understanding ahead on the model we need, without impositions or a new spill of public money. The country’s priority now is to fight the pandemic. But, certainly, this issue will enter Parliament’s agenda later.

L !: You made a bill for the Brazilian team to become a cultural heritage. How can national football be made more attractive, whether in national team games or in national competitions?

With more transparency and professional management, both in practice and command and administration entities. This will naturally bring more organization and resources to Brazilian football, and we will be able to keep most of our stars playing here, taking root with the fans and developing our technique. In the past, improvisation and the natural talent of our players were enough to enchant the world. Talents, we still have. But there is a lack of management to keep them here and develop them with our style of play, within a more modern and agile football. The Brazilian team will be a consequence of that.

