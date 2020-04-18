Football still has no date or perspective to return to its activities. But the leaders are already thinking about what will be needed to restart matches. For this reason, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) are considering purchasing coronavirus tests to test everyone involved in the games.

“There is no way to return to playing football without having people tested,” said Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos, president of the FPF, in an interview with Rádio Globo this Friday.

“I spoke with President Rogério Caboclo (from CBF) and they are also seeing this possibility of testing. The FPF is analyzing it. We can acquire a large quantity, which would reduce the expenses for the clubs”, he amended.

The financial impact on football will be indisputable with this stoppage. Many clubs will struggle to meet their commitments. The president of the FPF guarantees that he advises a lot of caution for the clubs.

“Nobody will be able to pay salaries at the current levels. The year 2020 will be of enormous difficulty, in 2021 the values ​​will be much lower. Now you have to think about fulfilling the commitments”, said Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos.

Finally, the FPF recognizes that there is no way to intercede on the issue of payment of the last partner for the State television rights, which is frozen.

“The dialogue I had with TV Globo is that, from the moment I signal a return, we would deal with this issue. We know that they will fulfill the commitment. What we need is to disclose the table again,” said Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos.

