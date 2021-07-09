CBDC can streamline cross-border payments, according to BPI

New research by the BIS notes that countries must collaborate and design CBDCs with interoperability in mind.

According to a study, conducted jointly by the BIS, the G20, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, notes that as work on central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) gathers steam around the world, Countries have to work together for CBDCs to improve cross-border payments.

Although CBDC initiatives are proliferating –86% of central banks are actively exploring or developing CBDCs, according to a BIS survey-, most countries have no plans to issue a CBDC in the short term. To date, only two countries have launched retail CBDCs: the Sand Dollar in the Bahamas and the DCash in the Eastern Caribbean.

CBDC banks

Cooperation is the key

According to the study, facilitating international payments with CBDCs can be achieved through different degrees of integration and cooperation, ranging from basic compatibility with common standards to establishing international payment infrastructures.

The analysis underscores both the need for multilateral collaboration on macro-financial consequences and the importance of interoperability among CBDCs..

CBDC Europe

Way to go

To date, no major jurisdiction has implemented a CBDC and many design and policy decisions remain unresolved. In addition, most of the CBDC research conducted by central banks focuses on internal issues.

In this context, the report is exploratory in nature and examines the cross-border implications on the assumption that CBDCs will become widely used. It notes that the key is to continue exploring design options and their macro-financial implications to achieve potential public welfare benefits while preserving financial stability.

Read more

euro

First trials

Central banks are increasingly collaborating with each other and with the private sector in exploring CDBm as a means of facilitating cheaper and faster cross-border transactions, including remittances.

Earlier this week, the central banks of Singapore and France announced the successful completion of a cross-border wholesale payments and settlements experiment supported by JP Morgan’s Onyx, which included a CBDC in Singapore dollars and a CBDC in euros, carried out through a blockchain with permission and privacy based on Quorum technology.