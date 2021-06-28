CBD, cannabis legality | Science and Technology News (Amazings® / NCYT®)

CBD is the main component that makes up cannabis. It is present in the resinous flower, accounting for up to 45% of the plant extract. CBD is one of the more than 100 unique cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. East compound is natural and it has important therapeutic functions, which is why it is used on many occasions to deal with the pain of some diseases and to be able to offer patients a better quality of life.

What is it for

CBD is also used as Pharmacotherapy, food supplement, etc. Its main function is to reduce or even eliminate chronic pain, inflammation, depression and many other pathologies.

In addition to these uses, it can also be applied in diseases that require neurological treatment such as Alzheimer’s or sclerosis among others.

Formats in which to find CBD

The market is adapting to consumer demand for this type of substance. Therefore, CBD is being consumed in many possible ways; oils made with CBD, supplements, creams, foods or the most common, cbd buds.

These buds are made up of a sweet and earthy aroma and its CBD compound is 9.5%. This product is totally safe since it complies with all the established legalities, it is also grown without pesticides or additives, so we are talking about a 100% natural product.

Natural and safe products

If we focus on cbd buds we can find several possibilities to consume them.

First of all, we can consume the outer cbd buds. This variant is made up of 11% CBD and is known mainly for its flavor and aroma. Fruit trees stand out in its smell, but it is still strong and intense. These types of buds are legal throughout Europe thanks to the fact that they contain less than 0.2% THC (the maximum amount legally established).

You can also find the inner cbd buds with an exotic flavor and at the same time dry and bittersweet. These flowers stand out for being one of those that contain a greater component of CBD in their format (between 20% -23%). Thanks to this his Therapeutic use it is more abundant, since it is mostly capable of ending chronic pain, neuropathy, etc. This product is sometimes thought to be illegal, but it is nevertheless legalized throughout Spain and Europe by meeting less than 0.19% THC.

European Legality

The who issued a report confirming that CBD is neither addictive nor does it produce harmful effects on health. One of the reasons why its commercialization is allowed today is mainly to scientifically contrast that its use is mostly beneficial for patients

Following the resolution of November 19, 2020 in which the Court argues that “as long as these CBD-based products have been produced from certified industrial hemp plants in any country of the European Union, since CBD is not internationally controlled and there are no public health criteria for limiting its sale, it would prevail free trade in goods between member countries, based on Art 34 and 36 of the FUE Treaty ”.

So putting together all the benefits that this substance provides, plus the legality that accompanies it for its consumption, we can say that we are facing a revolution in the cannabis market.