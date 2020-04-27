The Brazilian Basketball Confederation (CBB) announced on Monday the Basquete Brasil Digital project, which, in partnership with the Fanbase Network platform, intends to act as a “census” of the sport in the country. By address http://basquete.fanbase.com.br, the fan will register for free and from there will be part of the digital world that intends to change the way CBB communicates with its audience.

Guy Peixoto, president of the CBB, says his goal is to bring the basketball community closer together (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo: Lance!

The initiative is a pioneer in Brazil among the Olympic confederations and brings a paradigm shift in the entity’s relationship with the basketball community, through a new vision that places the fan at the center of all CBB’s strategic vision, following models and practices that major federations, confederations, clubs and sports entities around the world have been implementing it in recent years, aiming to transform their relations with their communities, fans, sponsors and other stakeholders.

– The objective of Basketball Brazil Digital is to bring the Confederation closer to the entire Brazilian basketball community. A recent survey by Ibope Repucom indicated that there are 40 million basketball supporters in Brazil. We want to meet these people, strengthen our ties and understand what we can do for them – declared the entity’s president Guy Peixoto.

The project also aims to reinforce CBB’s role as a link and business catalyst between brands, sponsors and the basketball community.

– No one has the ability to communicate with the basketball community in Brazil like the Brazilian team. This is very valuable and this project will offer us the tools to do it in the best way, creating products, services and content suitable and customized for different groups of people – added Guy.

The first phase of CBB Digital is the launch of a large Basketball Census. In the near future, registered fans will compete for prizes and will have discounts on products and actions related to basketball and the Brazilian team.

– The objective of this first stage is to show the strength of our sport in Brazil. We appeal to everyone who likes basketball to participate. We want to create a great community and show that Basketball is a giant in Brazil! Our goal is to have the participation of at least 200 thousand basketball fans in the first phase of the campaign – quoted Guy Peixoto.

The Brazilian Basketball Confederation is the entity responsible for the governance of basketball in Brazil. It is affiliated to the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and recognized by the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB), holding the National Basketball League (LNB) and the Women’s Basketball League (LBF).

Fanbase Network is a digital transformation platform for sports entities, offering an integrated and shared technology, data intelligence and operation solution that allows Clubs, Federations and Leagues to leverage the way they relate to their community and fans.

