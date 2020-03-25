He was optimistic in the CBA China when weeks ago they marked April 15 as their return date. With the coronavirus in the process of being controlled, the authorities have decided not to rush and to establish that it will only be contemplated to resume the competition from the month of May. This measure seeks to give time to the return of as many foreigners as possible who left the country, and who will have to spend a quarantine of two weeks upon their return to China.

