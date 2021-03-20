Cazzu presents “Turra” his most recent release explores the sound of turreo

La Jefa introduces us to ‘TURRA’, a song by “Turreo”, a genre that has become popular in recent years in Argentina and is positioned as one of the leading musical genres, occupying the top positions on the Billboard charts in this country . This time Cazzu collaborated with popular Argentine producer Alan Gómez to create what is his first single from Turreo.

‘TURRA’ is accompanied by a video clip that was recorded in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina, under the direction of Facundo Ballve. The video evokes a very neighborhood movement, where the Turreo was born and where there are no luxuries or jewelry. Cazzu appears surrounded by “Turros”, a name given to the followers of the movement.

The ‘turreo’ is the convergence of the Argentine sounds that in its beginnings -2000 / 01- were given in the remixes of local themes. Some time later -2008 / 09- some “acapellas” by foreign artists could be found on the internet, which were mixed with locals and a base of ‘turreo’. Over the years -and the arrival of digital platforms- it became customary to take international “acapellas” adding a base of ‘turreo’ to it, making it possible for all kinds of songs to be heard on a record or danced.

Currently, ‘turreo’ is a new genre, leaving behind its leading role in remixes and giving rise to the creation of its own productions, thanks to the endorsement that many of the national artists in Argentina are giving it, putting their lyrics on this rhythm and giving the beginning to the musical future of Argentina.

Turra is now available on all digital platforms

*Press release