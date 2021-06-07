Caztro: Like a work of art

Here we present one of the best singles of this beginning of the month! It’s called As a Caztro Work of Art, you’re going to love it! We assure you. We tell you all the details of this new material here in Music News.

As it turns out, Caztro decided to release his new single on June 3, just a few days ago, and the single has been a success. Go figure! The official video clip of Caztro, called, “Like a work of art” accumulates to date almost 20 thousand views on the YouTube platform! QUE!

We love it, we love how it is that it puts the figure to which it sings on a pedestal, that’s how they should all be! See your partner as the most beautiful thing that has happened to them, as well as a work of art, would it be nice, wouldn’t it?

But the reality is different, although in this song Caztro allows us to dream, thinking that there are people this beautiful who can come to see us as a Work of Art, it is that yes, I would like someone so much to see me as a work of art, because they just leave me as a Clown, we will continue projected this.

A very professional, high quality, very minimalist and simple video that you are going to love! You will be able to see a traveling shot of Caztro walking through the streets of the beautiful city, enjoying this song, the magic of its lyrics, and how much its song can convey to you.

Tell us, who is a work of art for you? Do you dare to tag that person in the comments of the premiere? My respects if you dare!

Enjoy this new single titled, “Como una trabajo de arte” by Caztro, ¡Todo una hit! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hgnmXAGoVw