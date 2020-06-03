The midfielder Cazares, from Atlético-MG, decided to manifest himself publicly, on his Instagram account, after being in the news one more day due to his infection by coronavirus. The player was denounced by neighbors for having a party in his condominium, despite the quarantine and ban on agglomerations in Lagoa Santa, a city in the Metropolitan Region of BH.

The 27-year-old Ecuadorian tested positive for Covid-19, a fact confirmed by the Rooster, being the protagonist of some controversial moments, such as playing “naked” in Santa Luzia, with friends, breaking the quarantine.

Cazares’ final act in the forties was the party at his house that could generate a fine of R $ 130,000 and even an investigation by the Civil Police to find out if his attitude at the party was an attack on public health, as we live in a pandemic against a potentially fatal virus.

Cazares tried to improve his image with a post in defense of the acts against racism, but was strongly criticized by the Galo- fan (Photo: Reproduction)

Much criticized, even when he posted a message on racism around the world on social media, Cazares used his Instagram account to position himself and left a ciphered speech, without much detail.

-Answers will come when the ball rolls and when the facts are clarified. Now I remain attentive to my health and those who share my days with me in Brazil – he said on the social network.

After the diagnosis of contagion by the coronavirus, Cazares was removed from training at Galo. Despite having contact with other members of the squad, Atlético kept their schedule of work in Cidade do Galo, following the health security protocol developed by the club.

