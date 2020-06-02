Atlético-MG midfielder Cazares seems to have dedicated his energy in 2020 to confusion and controversy. The player held a party at his home in the city of Lagoa Santa, in the Metropolitan Region of BH, which generated a lot of crowding and friction with the neighbors, as the player once again broke through the preventive quarantine against the new coronavirus.

Cazares gives “another ball” away, breaks quarantine at home and less than a week later, has confirmed his contamination by Covid-19-Fábio Barros / Agência F8

Photo: Lance!

Cazares had the party between May 15th and 16th, and less than a week later, he was diagnosed with Covid-19. The athlete’s neighbors reported him to the local city hall and the police, who went to the scene to close the event. Now, the Health Surveillance of Lagoa Santa should apply a fine, which can reach R $ 130 thousand. The information was initially conveyed by Globoesporte.com and confirmed by LANCE !.

The Galo player disrespected the rules of the Lagoa Santa decree that prohibits agglomerations. The health agencies of Lagoa Santa are looking for those present at the party so that they can be quarantined, since with the confirmation of contagion by Cazares coronavirus, other people may be carriers of the virus.

Last Sunday, May 31, Atlético-MG’s press office announced that Cazares tested positive for Covid-19 and removed him from training at the club. The player had an asymptomatic condition and is isolated, in quarantine.

According to reports from Lagoa Santa’s inspection bodies, Cazares had already promoted other events in his home during the quarantine, breaking the rules of social isolation more than once.

Galo’s press office said it will investigate the facts and take appropriate measures.



Quarantine “peladeiro”

It was not the first time that Cazares “broke through” the quarantine. He was spotted, next to Otero, his club mate, in a “soccer game” in the City of Santa Luzia, also in the Metropolitan Region of BH, in a block in the city, which was closed precisely to maintain social isolation.

The two Galo players were filmed, took pictures and the game was even broadcast live on a social network. Atlético spoke mildly, saying they would reinforce the recommendations with the two athletes about the rules they should follow in quarantine. For Cazares, the recommendation does not seem to have worked much.

In Minas Gerais, in addition to Cazares, two more players were confirmed with the new coronavirus, in clubs in the capital: midfielder Matheusinho, from América-MG and striker Vinícius Popó, from Cruzeiro.

See too:

Argentine negotiation with Barça should trigger attack from other clubs in Europe