On Sunday afternoon, the AtlÃ © tico-MG disclosed, through the club’s social networks, that midfielder Juan Cazares was diagnosed with covid-19. The player tested positive for the virus after a battery of tests carried out by the Rooster on Saturday, where all athletes, members of the technical committee and club employees participated. Only the Ecuadorian has the disease.

Cazares, Atlético-MG midfielder, tested positive for covid-19 and was removed from the club’s activities (Photo: Disclosure / Bruno Cantini)

According to the publication of AtlÃ © tico-MG, Cazares is asymptomatic, but he has already started the isolation period, has been removed from all activities and is under the care of the medical department of Alvinegro . According to Rodrigo Lasmar, medical director of Galo, the club continues to strictly comply with the protocols established by health authorities and has been taking all necessary steps to protect employees and their families.

. also announced that the team’s normal schedule will continue. The athletics squad returned to face-to-face training on May 19. The Saturday round of exams was the third weekly battery run since then.

This Saturday, another battery of Covid-19 tests was carried out with athletes, technical committee and athletes from the Atlantic. This was the third round of weekly exams. Only one exam showed a positive result, that of the athlete Cazares. â € ”Athletic ğŸ˜ · (@Atletico) May 31, 2020



