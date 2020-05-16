Ecuadorian midfielder Cazares, 27, is unlikely to remain at Atlético-MG in 2021. At least it is the perception of his manager, Jorge Marino. He also said that the cycle of the player in the black hole is over.

Cazares has a contract with Galo until the end of 2020 and if the current link remains unchanged as extensions due to the coronavirus pandemic, he may sign a pre-contract with another team as early as July.

-Kazares does not renew, the idea is to leave, there is no renewal. His cycle ended at Atlético Mineiro – said Jorge Marino, in an interview with Uol.

Atlético-MG is having an unstable relationship with Cazares in 2020, who played just one game, the classic against Cruzeiro, refusing to play other times, because they wanted to be sold to Arab football, a proposal that the club refused because they considered it low.

Despite the mismatches, the Rooster tries to renew with the midfielder, as he still considers him useful to the team and still a valuable asset in the market for a sale. Another reason to seek renewal is that the athlete does not leave Atlético for free, without any financial compensation.

Jorge Marino revealed that he is already looking for other teams interested in the midfielder. In Brazil, the closest survey was by Corinthians, at the end of 2019, but the business has not evolved.

– There is nothing, we are talking to look for an offer. There is nothing from Corinthians or any other Brazilian team. Brazil has no money, your president [Jair Bolsonaro] it’s very crazy-he said.

Cazares arrived at Galo in 2016, scoring 41 goals in 205 games, always hoping for great performances. However, his controversial history is in the same proportion as the Atletican hope of seeing him as the team’s technical leader, something that has not yet happened, despite the good numbers and quality of his game.

