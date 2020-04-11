Cayetano Rivera and Eva GonzálezThey are passing this quarantine in the model’s hometown, Mairena del Alcor in Seville. There, the family is experiencing this very difficult situation caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Entertained with everything new that their little Cayetano does,marriage can not be happierWith her baby. After recently turning two years old, the couple’s first child has become the protagonist of their days.

So much so that Cayetano has shown how his son has become his personal trainer during these days of isolation. “In the absence of my personal trainer,here I have my little ‘Mowgli’ to force me and demand more of me “, the bullfighter wrote in a photo where he is seen making a table with his little one on top.

Cayetano and Eva have left behind the bad streak that happened in late 2019 when their marriage was questioned. A most painful situation that both have managed to overcome together.

