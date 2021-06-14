Cayetano Rivera creates a stir on Twitter with his tweet about the Columbus demonstration

The bullfighter Cayetano Rivera. (Photo: GTRES)

The political news in Spain has been marked this weekend by the right-wing demonstration in Madrid’s Plaza de Colón to ask the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, not to pardon the imprisoned Catalan politicians.

Some 25,000 people, according to the National Police, 126,000, according to the Municipal Police, have joined this Sunday the concentration in the Plaza de Colón called by the Unión78 platform, made up of Rosa Díez, María San Gil or Fernando Savater, against the granting pardons to those convicted of the ‘procés’ that the Executive is studying.

The event was attended by the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, accompanied by the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso and the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida.

The Vox staff also attended, led by its president, Santiago Abascal, and personalities such as Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, accompanied by the writer Mario Vargas Llosa.

The one who has not been able to attend the event, much to his regret, is the bullfighter Cayetano Rivera. The right-hander wanted to publicly express his support for the Columbus concentration and his rejection of pardons on his Twitter account.

“I cannot be in the Plaza de Colón now, but I publicly express my rejection of the pardons that this government wants to give to the political prisoners who attacked our constitution and threaten to reoffend,” he wrote on Sunday morning. In addition, he has used the label “13JIndultosNo”.

