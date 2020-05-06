“data-reactid =” 24 “> It all started with the publication of a video in which the right-hander, son of the ill-fated Carmina Ordóñez and Francisco Rivera ‘Paquirri’, exposed on Twitter the alarming economic vulnerability of those who live on bullfights bullfighting and bullfighting, also defending government intervention to save one of the main “cultural industries” in Spain.

“data-reactid =” 25 “>”[El toreo] He is being and will be one of the most affected by this dramatic situation that we are experiencing, and we understand that, like other cultural industries, he will be one of those who later resume his professional activity due to the crowds of people that our show entails. . We cannot forget the people and families who depend on the bull world to live, “Cayetano explained in his recording.

“data-reactid =” 28 “>” Subsidized, puppeteers, reds …! Ah, no, bullfighters, “the Canarian artist, who received a direct response from the right-hander, has written with irony.” I am worried about all the people who are desperate because they do not have to live. And yes, I ask the State for that help for them! In addition to what we can help each other. Coming from a sector that receives more than 70 million euros a year in subsidies, I expected more understanding, “he reproached him.

“data-reactid =” 29 “> Without referring to this alleged comparative grievance between the two industries, Sara has acknowledged that she cannot feel” understanding “for a ‘job’ based on the suffering and death of living beings, although she has desired to all those affected, regardless of possible benefits, that they can find jobs as soon as possible that allow them to live in peace.

“Compression? Excuse me but no: that is just what I lack towards your sector. That I do not understand how someone can torture, humiliate and take away the life of an animal and not only feel proud and strut, but charge for it. And for Of course I am concerned about the precarious situation of any human being, but hopefully you will find a job that does not harm or threaten any living being, nor against their rights and dignity, “he said in his conversation.