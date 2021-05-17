Cayetano Martínez de Irujo, in the ICU after being operated on urgently

The health problems that Cayetano Martínez de Irujo has suffered from for years have once again given him a little scare. The son of the Duchess of Alba entered the La Luz clinic to be intervened for the eleventh time of a new intestinal obstruction, as Informalia revealed this Friday.

The Duke of Arjona and Count of Salvatierra, 58, has had the unconditional support of his partner at all times, Barbara Mirjan, as well as that of his sister Eugenia, who this Saturday came to visit him at the clinic and updated Cayetano’s health status.

The aristocrat is currently admitted to the ICU, although the night has passed “well, quiet”, according to Eugenia Martínez de Irujo.

Cayetano’s sister has acknowledged that “it is not yet known” when she will be discharged and that her state of mind is not the best either, since this health problem “is giving him a lot“.

As reported by Hola, the Duke of Arjona entered by his own foot last Thursday due to gastroenteritis, but his clinical picture worsened and he had to be operated on urgently for an intestinal obstruction.

This setback in the health of Cayetano Martínez de Irujo also occurs a week from Wedding of his nephew, Carlos Fitz-James Stuart, with Belén Corsini, with her assistance still in the air.