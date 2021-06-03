Cayetana Fernández, champion of Spain

The Madrilenian Cayetana Fernandez This Thursday she was proclaimed absolute champion of Spain in golf by beating Navarre Elena Hualde in the tiebreaker with which the tournament was resolved, also called III Emma Villacieros Memorial and played since Monday at the Real Club de Golf de A Coruña.

Both players finished all four rounds tied at 290 strokes, leading to a playoff. The tiebreaker was undone in the first extra hole in favor of the 16-year-old from Madrid who is studying in the United States at Auburn University, reports the RFEG. Third to two impacts finished the castellonense Carla Tejedo.