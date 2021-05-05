Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo turns Twitter upside down with a tweet in full count in Madrid

Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo. (Photo: GETTY)

With almost 50% of the vote counted in the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso is the great winner of the night. The Popular Party candidate has managed to increase, so far, her deputies by more than 33.

The hit of the night has been given by the PSOE of Ángel Gabilondo who loses 11 deputies. For its part, Más Madrid wins four, Vox wins one and Podemos another four.

The high turnout has benefited the right-wing bloc, which currently has 16 deputies from the left-wing one. These results have caused madness to unleash at the headquarters of the PP on Calle Génova in Madrid, where hundreds of people have gathered to celebrate Ayuso’s victory.

The celebrations have also started on Twitter and it has been Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, a PP deputy in the Congress of Deputies, who has created a significant stir in the blue bird social network with a one-word tweet.

“Freedom”, has written the deputy. A tweet that takes 4,000 likes and 800 shares in 13 minutes.

