Cavendish prevails on the scene of his first triumph

Briton Mark Cavendish achieved his 32nd victory in the Tour de France at Châteauroux, the same scene where in 2008 he achieved his first stage win, while the Dutch Mathieu van der Poel kept the yellow jersey.

At 36 years old, the veteran Deceunnick rider, who a few months ago was about to give up cycling, showed that he has regained his form and already has two triumphs on this Tour.

Cavendish, who is just two wins off Eddy Merckx’s Tour record, beat the Belgian Jasper philipsen and to french Born Bouhami.