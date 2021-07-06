Cavendish, one win from Merckx

07/06/2021 at 7:50 PM CEST

The Tour without history would be like a bicycle without wheels. The Tour is the race where a world champion, Julian Alaphilippe, puts himself at the service of the sprinter on his team, who is not just anybody, but Mark cavendish, all standing, to win the stage, the third this year, the 33rd in the test. And that’s when you have to open the Grande Boucle book to meet again with the greatest, which is Eddy merckx, the one who achieved the most stages, 34, the one who won five times in Paris, the one who got tired of wearing yellow and the one who would have six wins if a loony had not punched him in the liver when he ascended through the forgotten Puy de Dôme in 1975.

So when Cavendish he lifted in his arms Alaphilippe, amid the shouts of joy from his fellow Deceuninck, he did more than thank him for the service he rendered, the sacrifice, having taken care of him and having set an infernal rhythm so that no one would think of escaping and embittering the triumph of Cav.

Was the same Cavendish, which on Sunday saved the out of control by less than a minute in Tignes. For him it was like winning the stage because the summits are not his thing, although many times, and everyone knows it, he has dodged them between pushes and life-saving cars. Cavendish had become famous because he knew like few others how to calculate the right time so as not to get out of control and when the climb was longer than he should, he would launch like a madman on the descents, in what used to be called a suicidal descent. But alas! of the poor man who lost his wheel, why not hold on to Cavendish On the way down it meant reaching the finish line with closed times and going home, which happened to the two French sprinters (Arnaud Démare Y Bryan coquard) in Tignes.

Cavendish he has at least the opportunity of Paris, where he will surely arrive dressed in green, as a cyclist with the most points for his positions in the arrivals, if the calculator in the Pyrenees does not fail him. And if he wins on the Champs Elysees or does not do it again before he will equal Merckx in number of stages, with a figure that when established by El Caníbal it seemed that no one would reach it unless he was one of the best sprinters of all time whom everyone calls Cav.

And despite the fact that just seeing the result it was thought that it had been a transition stage, all on the wheel, especially Tadej pogacar, the day was rather the opposite and a warning to what could happen tomorrow in Nîmes if the wind blows again and threatens to tear the peloton into a thousand pieces. At 16 kilometers from Valence, where it began to rain after the cyclists arrived, the peloton was cut and what was the surprise when there was no Pogacar.

It was a tremendous scare for the young Slovenian runner, especially since he did not have a teammate to link up and it was he personally who had to make the capture with the image of Ventoux, which today rises twice, on the horizon.