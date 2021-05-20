Cavani’s promise to Manchester United fans

05/20/2021 at 5:42 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Edinson Cavani is in great shape. In the reopening of Old Trafford, the Uruguayan killer put the 1-0 on the electronic with a sensational Vaseline 40 meters from the goal. For the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, 10,000 voices chanted the goal from the stands.

Cavani, arrived this summer from PSG, had not yet felt the warmth of the United fans in his flesh, so he wanted to send a message of gratitude through the club’s media. “I will do my best to make sure we can enjoy more happy times. I hope to see you all soon, and thank you very much for all the good wishes that I have received during this difficult and complicated year that we have all suffered. “

‘El Matador’ who registers 16 goals and 6 assists in his first season with Manchester United, has acknowledged that he feels very good and is in great shape, although he has guaranteed that he still has a lot of football to offer. “There is always something you can improve on to maintain the highest level“.

After overcoming a series of physical problems, Cavani has achieved the long-awaited consistency that he could not enjoy in the first leg of the season. “The little problem I had with my adductor when I got here, I think it might have had more to do with getting used to training hard one more time after a long break.. But yes, I feel good now, full of wanting to do well, wanting to train hard, and yes, if I can, I will aim to improve and keep improving. “