Newspaper “Marca”, from Spain, shows possible destinations of the player of the celestial selection. Staying at PSG, going to Inter Milan and betting on the Newcastle project are on the table

At the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, striker Edinson Cavani has a few different options on the table than he imagined a few months ago. A trip to Atletico Madrid seemed the closest thing to happen between December and January, but now the game may have turned.

CONTINUE AT PSG

The Uruguayan can renew his bond with the Parisian club. In France since 2013 and the top scorer in PSG history, the player has the affection of coach Thomas Tuchel, who started to give more opportunities to the striker in 2020. Argentine Mauro Icardi, who started the season very well, should not remain in the Park of the Princes.

BACK TO ITALY

The second option for the player is to return to Italy, but this time to defend Inter Milan. Coach Antonio Conte is enthusiastic about Cavani’s football and the Nerazzurris can bet on the 33-year-old, especially if Lautaro Martínez leaves the club for play for Barcelona.

ENGLISH PROJECT

The third and final situation is to venture into the Premier League and defend Newcastle. The alvinegro club will become the new rich of world football with the injection of Saudi money. The Uruguayan could be the first player to bet on the new project.

