Cavani saves Uruguay from colliding with Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO.

The Uruguay’s team beat its counterpart from Paraguay 1-0 this Monday in Rio de Janeiro in the closing of Group A of the Copa América and will collide with Colombia in the quarterfinals, while the albirrojos will fight with Peru.

The triumph, with a goal from Edinson Cavani from a penalty, in minute 20, allowed the celestial dodge the mighty and undefeated Brazil, leader of Group B, in the next round. Chile will have to face the hosts in the other phase by closing in fourth place in zone A.

With Luis Suárez starting from the bench, the charrúas finished in the second position of the group with seven units, three less than Lionel Messi’s Argentina that defeated the eliminated Bolivia 4-1 in Cuiabá. The Uruguayans will face the Colombians on Saturday in Brasilia.

The Paraguayans, meanwhile, were in third position, with six points, so they will collide with the Peruvians, second in Group B, on Friday in Goiania.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.