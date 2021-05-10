Cavani renews with Manchester United

05/10/2021

On at 19:17 CEST

Sighs of relief at Old Trafford. It’s official now. Manchester United have confirmed the renewal of Edinson Cavani for one more season, until June 2022. He arrived last summer and had signed for a single season, but the good role of the Uruguayan player with the ‘red devils’, scoring 15 goals in 35 games, have confirmed the confidence in the forward and will continue in the English city to play the next edition of the Champions.

“I’ve noticed that the fans really wanted me to stay, and I’m going to do my best to bring them happiness with my performances on the field. I have not yet been able to play with the public in the stands at Old Trafford and I cannot wait to do so, “Cavani told the British team media.

United manager Solskjaer made no secret of his satisfaction at the renewal: “Edinson is one of the last to leave training camp and sets the tone for the team’s youth. I’ve always wanted you to stay and experience the way our fans are going to respond. Hopefully, he will get this chance. “

In this way, he closes the door to what seemed to be his signing for Boca Juniors, who was offering him a two-season contract in Argentina.