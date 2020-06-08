FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-NIMES | FRANCK FIFE / .
The Río de la Plata is one of the most famous in Latin America and even on the entire planet. Many of the southern inhabitants of the continent are governed by its waters. It even separates countries and forms treaties, Argentina and Uruguay know this well. In addition, with views of La Plata or not, the Spanish proverb also thinks of its fluvial density with that of “when the river sounds, water carries.” And a river does not stop ringing. The river that rises in Paris and flows into the Metropolitan Wanda. It has a Uruguayan flavor, wild mane fauna and he calls himself Edison Cavani. The striker thinks rojiblanco and has said no to Inter Milan.
According to the Italian newspaper TuttoSport, Edison Cavani had an offer to leave Paris Saint Germain and return to the Italian league. The Charrúa received promises to be the star, the benchmark striker for Inter Milan. Antonio Conte dreamed of him and the fans, before the tessitura of the arrival of the Tarzan of football, he did not even remember who Lautaro Martínez is. However, the Uruguayan’s heart beats elsewhere and, Despite not having received a formal offer for the next market, Edison Cavani dreams of Atlético de Madrid.
The crisis has hit hard in Manzanares and Atlético de Madrid is not willing to make a large outlayBut when two people love each other, there is no insurmountable obstacle. Cavani wants to train under Cholo Simeone as much as Diego Pablo wants to see him with the red and white elastic and the shield of the bear and strawberry tree. There is no formal offer, there have been no contacts since that unfortunate attempt last January, but there will be … once again.
Ander Herrera: “Cavani wants to play in Spain”
Edison Cavani is not the only one who sends messages to Atlético de Madrid. The striker has sought a partner to cover him to seduce the Indian lady who dips her feet in the Manzanares. The Maño midfielder, a fellow from the Charrúa at PSG, in an interview for the newspaper AS, assured that “Cavani wants to play in Spain”. Not only that, but the forward “asked him a lot” about what the Spanish league was like and the quality of life in the country. Cavani’s roads do not lead to Rome or Milan, they go to Madrid.