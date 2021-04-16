Cavani fulminates Granada’s dream

04/15/2021

On at 23:23 CEST

The European miracle of Granada it deserved to end up in the largest of squares. Old Trafford put an end to the Nasrid dream, that it seemed like an almost impossible challenge with the 0-2 of the previous one, and it was confirmed when Cavani opened the can for Manchester United in the fifth minute of the game. Those of Diego Martinez, what collided with De Geabut they never made the red devils hesitate.

MUN

GRA

Manchester United

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka (Williams, M.82), Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Telles; Matic, Fred; Greenwood (Diallo, M.82), Bruno Fernandes (Mata, M.73), Pogba (Van de Beek, M.45); Cavani (James, M.60).

grenade

Rui Silva; Foulqier, Germán (Nehuén, M.82), Vallejo, Neva (Díaz, M.75); Gonalons (Molina, M.32), Herrera, Montoro; Kenedy (Puertas, M.45), Soldier (Suárez, M.45), Darwin.

Goals

1-0 M.5 Cavani; 2-0 M.90 Vallejo (pp).

Referee

Istvan Kovacs (Romania). TA: Pogba (M.17) / Soldier (M.20), Germán (M.61), Neva (M.74).

Stadium

Old Trafford. No spectators.

Solskjaer allowed himself the luxury of certain rotations, with the entry of names such as Matic, Telles or even De Gea, defenestrated as a substitute goalkeeper in favor of a Henderson who is a starter in the Premier. He also did not play Rashford, star in the first leg who has been suffering from physical problems for weeks and to which his coach gave rest.

Matador Cavani

If Diego Martínez’s plan was to introduce certain doubts to United at the start, it did not work. In fact, quite the opposite: in the first arrival of the game they made it clear that they did not want scares. Pogba extended a center to the area, and Cavani saved it to the net, unmarked with Vallejo’s permission on the mark. The Uruguayan was fireproof, who with this goal registered his eleventh season in a row seeing door in European competition. And in fact he claimed the key factor of the crossing: of the first four shots on goal made by United throughout the tie, three ended in a goal. Two on the way out, one on the return.

Granada bet on the talent of Darwin and Kenedy at the ends, but who pulled the cart in the engine room was Yangel Herrera. The Venezuelan was the most active in the first half, trying his luck with a shot that did not find De Gea’s goal. Gonalons He was injured, and the Granada players rebelled against the referee, protesting a double yellow to Pogba that the referee forgave. Solskjaer acted: he switched it to half time to avoid risks.

De Gea stops Granada

Despite the favorable result, United took more responsibility with the ball while Granada tried to threaten the counter or in strategy. And they had their options: Jorge Molina was wrong in a header against De Gea, nor did he take advantage of a service of Luis Suarez, revulsive at rest. Solskjaer endured some of his stars, such as Greenwood or Bruno Fernandes, to see if they found the sentence. The Portuguese had her in a cross volley that licked the crossbar of Rui Silva.

Between spoiled occasions, the locals were limited to letting the minutes pass. The less common ones entered, like a Van de beek who brushed his first goal for United with a shot from the edge, or Juan kill, which reappeared at Old Trafford. Yangel Herrera signed the last visitor attempt, but the game ended with a Vallejo’s own goal, unfortunate to downtown Telles. Granada’s European path began in summer, ended at the Theater of Dreams and will remain in the memory of the Nasrid club.