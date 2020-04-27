The summer transfer window is approaching, and inevitably, the name of Edinson Cavani stands out. Already at the heart of the debates during the winter, and close to spinning in January at Atlético de Madrid, the Uruguayan striker will be free at the end of the season. And at 33, he still has a very interesting profile.

As RMC Sport indicated last week, an extension to PSG, a scenario almost unimaginable a few months ago, is now possible. Thomas Tuchel played the Matador more before the competition was interrupted, and if no negotiations have started, the player is not closed to this idea. But the hypothesis of a departure during the summer is obviously not to be ruled out.

A good rating in Italy

On Sunday, Sky Italia thus evoked the Juventus track. While Gonzalo Higuain risks leaving the Old Lady in the coming weeks, Turin’s leaders could try to replace him with Cavani, who was already their target in 2016, and who would still please them, even with four more years. The Uruguayan, who played in Serie A from 2007 to 2013 (Palermo, then Naples), has the advantage of knowing the championship well and mastering the Italian.

For more or less similar reasons, the Gazzetta speaks this Monday of Inter Milan as a potential destination. The daily even indicates that the player’s representatives proposed it to the Lombard club, which would seriously study the matter.

Discovering Spain or England?

Noise in Italy therefore, but not only. In an interview with Marca, former Uruguayan striker Dario Silva said “dreaming” of seeing his compatriot … at Real Madrid. Which only engages him. “I think Florentino Perez (the president of Real) is not interested, but I would love to see him put on the white jersey,” he said. According to local media, the Atlético track is not yet entirely buried.

Finally, it is in England, and particularly in Newcastle, that Cavani is also sent. A few days ago, ESPN indicated that the Magpies, on the verge of being bought by a wealthy Saudi fund, would like to make the Matador their new center. And they would have the means to offer him a very, very nice contract.