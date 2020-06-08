JEFF PACHOUD / .
In today’s list we review some of the most recent rumors regarding the transfer market, which despite the fact that the main news is related to the return of LaLiga and the Premier League, continue to have weight in the face of planning for next year. The most prominent are the following.
1. Fight for Cavani
Jean Catuffe / .
The Uruguayan forward ends his contract with Paris Saint Germain in 22 days, hoping that he can extend a bit more if football resumes in France, but nothing has been heard about renewing beyond this date. According to Mundo Deportivo, Atlético de Madrid is in pole position to take him, with Inter behind.
2. Rakitic wants to continue at FC Barcelona
Alex Caparros / .
The Croatian midfielder of the Catalan team is one of the most rumors about a change of team stars within it. Despite ending his contract in 2021 and being one of the veterans, his will remains to be in Barcelona, according to his words for the Tportal website: “I feel good and I am convinced that I will still be in Barcelona for a while.”
3. Aouar, linked to Juventus
RvS.Media/Robert Hradil / .
The Franco-Algerian midfielder has been playing for several summers to make the leap from Olympique Lyon to other larger teams, but he never ends up concreting and continues in the French discipline at 21 years old. According to Tuttosport, he would be the new candidate for Juventus in the event that Miralem Pjanic leaves, with Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain as rivals in a bid that the same media ensures would be around 50 million.
4. The value of Firpo, conflict in Operation Lautaro
MIGUEL MEDINA / .
Days ago it emerged that FC Barcelona intended to offer 70 million euros plus Junior Firpo, whom he rates at 41, to reach the 111 clause of Lautaro Martínez. According to Mundo Deportivo, for the neroazzurri the value of the left-back is 20’5, which would leave that same amount with another player or more effective to reach a deal. In addition, according to Tuttosport, the name of Arturo Vidal would have been discarded for seniority within the operation.
5. Tonali, valued at 50 million
Emilio Andreoli / .
The Brescia Calcio midfielder is one of the great attractions as a projection signing for the big clubs, more knowing that the Italian international of 20 plays in the bottom of the Serie A and that a decrease would increase the options to sign him. According to Mundo Deportivo, Inter is the best placed, with Juventus in second place but with more interest in Nicolò Zaniolo from AS Roma.
6. Van De Beek could set course for Manchester
JANEK SKARZYNSKI / .
The Dutch midfielder from Ajax Amsterdam was closely linked with Real Madrid, both last summer and winter 2020, but he finally stayed one more year there. According to Mundo Deportivo, the economic affectation due to the stoppage of the Coronavirus would prevent meringues from bidding for it, who is located in Old Trafford.
7. Ferran Torres could land in the Bundesliga
UEFA – Handout / .
The 20-year-old Valencia winger continues without extending his contract with the Mestalla discipline, which ends in 2021. In this way, this summer will be the last for which they can enter something for him. According to Sky Sports, the favorite to get hold of him would be Borussia Dortmund, who would have already reached an agreement with him according to the same media and who should now negotiate with what is still his club.
8. Juan Bernat, linked to FC Barcelona
Shaun Botterill / .
The great probability that Junior Firpo enters Operation Lautaro causes that the Catalans require a left back that can supply and at the same time suppose a relay for the near future for Jordi Alba. According to Mundo Deportivo, the experience and how affordable Juan Bernat, who ends his contract in 2021 with Paris Saint Germain, could make him a good candidate. Nicolás Tagliafico is also mentioned, but has been linked to Chelsea as well.
9. David Silva could play in Qatar
Clive Brunskill / .
The Canary playmaker ends his contract with Manchester City in 22 days, waiting to see if he could extend it to finish the Premier League and the Champions League under the command of Pep Guardiola, but he already assured long ago that this was his last campaign at the English club. According to the Sport newspaper, his next destination could be the Al-Duhail of Qatar, leader of the Qatar Stars League, where Mario Mandzukic is already.
10. Dortmund slam United to Sancho
Lars Baron / .
The 20-year-old English phenomenon has the characteristics to be one of the great footballers of the next decade and even opt for some Ballon d’Or in his career. According to Daily Mail, Borussia Dortmund rejected a 140 million euro offer from Manchester United a long time ago and, although it has lowered its price for the Coronavirus, it does not want to drop from 115 to sell it. That amount, according to the same media, is prohibitive at the moment for those of Old Trafford, but it could cause Real Madrid to appear in 2021 with the player’s contractual situation in his favor, since it does not seem that he will extend the link until beyond 2022.