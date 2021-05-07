Cavani and De Gea neutralize the pride of Roma

05/06/2021

On at 23:42 CEST

The Manchester United he complied with the file in Rome. The first leg win required an impossible miracle for the Italians, who Cavani was commissioned to bury. The Uruguayan was the man of the tie, with four goals in two games. Special mention deserves From Gea in the turn. The Spanish goal was key to avoid Solskjaer’s men unnecessary suffering.

ROM

MUN

AS Roma

Mirante; Karsdrop, Smalling (Darboe, M.30), Ibañez, Peres (Santon, M.69); Cristante, Mancini; Pedro (Zalewski, M.76), Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko (Mayoral, M.76).

Manchester United

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka (Williams, M.45), Bailly, Maguire, Shaw (Telles, M.45); Fred, Pogba (Matic, M.64); Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes (Mata, M.84), Van de Beek; Cavani (Rashford, M.72).

Goals

0-1 M.39 Cavani; 1-1 M.57 Dzeko; 2-1 M.60 Cristante; 2-2 M.68 Cavani; 3-2 M.83 Zalewski.

Referee

Felix Brych (Germany). TA: Karsdrop (M.72), Cristante (M.84) / Wan-Bissaka (M.18), Fred (M.58), Cavani (M.72).

Stadium

Olympic Stadium in Rome. No spectators.

It was Roma who capitalized most of the occasions. 17 shots were registered by the transalpinos, and in several of them they forced De Gea to put out his best repertoire. They tried it in the first half Roger Ibañez, Pedro and Mkhitaryan. They all crashed into the Spanish wall. On the other side, instead, Edinson Cavani had two chances and scored one. The Uruguayan did not forgive in a counterattack launched by Bruno fernandes, facilitated by the poor defense of Ibañez and finished by the Uruguayan.

Solskjaer allowed himself the luxury of rotating, giving entry to Van de Beek or Bailly at eleven. And he continued in the resumption by bringing in Telles and Williams, but almost paid dearly. Roma reacted with two goals in three minutes, the work of Dzeko and Cristante. United disappeared from the grass. Only De Gea remained to save up to three very clear occasions for those of Paulo fonseca.

The warning woke up Cavani, who again teamed up with Bruno to sentence the match. This time the Portuguese crossed, and the Matador headed the net with mastery, pure striker entering from the far post. In the final stretch, Roma, in a stroke of pride, scored the third through Zalewski. They saved the honor and won, but they did not prevent Manchester United from returning to the Europa League final four years after winning it.